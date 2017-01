Cameco expects to report net 2016 loss

Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp said it expects its 2016 adjusted profit will be significantly lower than analysts' estimates, and it also said it would cut 120 jobs at three of its uranium mines in 2017.



The company cited asset impairments resulting from fair market assessments at the end of the year. The average estimate among Reuters' analysts was a profit of 86 cents per share for 2016.