Nation’s growth to slow this year

China's economy will likely expand 6.5 percent this year as authorities tolerate a further slowdown so they can focus on containing increasing financial risks, but a weakening yuan will complicate their policy choices, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.



The forecast would represent only a mild cooling from 2016's expected growth of 6.7 percent, but it would likely mark the seventh straight year of slower growth as China looks to rein in excessive debt and increasingly unproductive investment while boosting the consumer sector.

