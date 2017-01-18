BMW aims at mobility business market

BMW said on Wednesday that Alphabet, a business mobility service provider in Europe and Australia, officially entered the Chinese market with the Herald International Financial Leasing Co (HIL). Alphabet will be an overall business line as a service brand in China, focusing on business mobility and leasing as a part of HIL. Alphabet and HIL are divisions of the BMW Group.



HIL has established 56 branches in 30 provincial-level areas across China, and has developed long-term strategic partnerships with more than 30 world automobile manufacturers.

