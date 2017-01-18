Figuratively speaking

180 billion yuan



Amount of non-public stocks issued by domestic companies in 2017, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday. That amount surpassed the overall A-share IPO total in 2016, which amounted to about 163 billion yuan ($23.8 billion).



$111 billion



Amount of US dollar-denominated bonds issued by Chinese companies in overseas markets in 2016, up from $88 billion in 2015, data from Dealogic showed on Wednesday.



13 million



Number of people who will work in the renewable energy industry in China by the end of 2020, caixin.com reported Wednesday, citing a report published by the non-profit organization China Dialogue.





