7 Cambodian women rescued from sex slavery in Japan

7 Cambodians rescued from sex slavery

Seven Cambodian women have been rescued from a restaurant in Japan where they were allegedly forced into sex work after a victim made a desperate Facebook plea for help, an official said Wednesday.



The women, who are in their 20s, were lured to work at the restaurant in central Honshu island November with promise of high wages by a Japanese owner who arranged visas and airfares for them, the Cambodian foreign ministry said.



"But [he] threatened and forced the victims to have sex with guests at the restaurant and did not pay them salaries."



Cambodian foreign ministry spokesman Chum Sounry said the women were rescued in mid-December after a victim wrote a plea for help on the Facebook page of the Cambodian Embassy in Japan.



Japanese authorities in ­Gunma prefecture, west of Tokyo, were then alerted.



Six of the women are now staying at the Cambodian Embassy in Tokyo awaiting repatriation on Thursday while the seventh victim was sent home late December for health ­reasons. Officials did not say if the restaurant owner was arrested or faced any charges.



Japan has long been a destination for women from Southeast Asia seeking higher wages who often find themselves forced into sex work or indentured labor.



Washington's annual report on people trafficking says Japan remains a "destination, source and transit" country for human trafficking despite a recent increase in prosecutions.

Newspaper headline: 7 Cambodians rescued from sex slavery



