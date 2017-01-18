PepsiCo holds “17 Bring Happiness Home· Postal Parcel for Mothers” charity program

Photo: Courtesy of PepsiCo On January 18, PepsiCo Greater China Region (GCR) partnered with China Women's Development Foundation (CWDF) to officially launch the "17 Bring Happiness Home·Postal Parcel for Mothers" (BHH - MPP) Chinese New Year charity campaign at Longchang village, Mashan county, a national poverty county in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Meanwhile, PepsiCo joins hands with Tencent charity platform to encourage more people to participate in the campaign to bring warmth and happiness to more mothers in poor areas, making "where there is love, there is family" the best-wish of Chinese new year (CNY) in 2017.

Zhu Baoming, the Director of Mother Health Express Department of CWDF and Yao Weiwei, the Senior Vice President & General Manager of Beverages of PepsiCo GCR visited Longchang village, along with young actors known as "National sons" Zhang Yishan and You Haoran. Longchang is a minority ethnic community and a state-level poor village. CWDF and PepsiCo GCR officials and PepsiCo celebrities donated 2017 sets of "Postal Parcels for Mothers" to poor mothers in this area. They also visited some poor families, sent them various daily necessities and warm clothes. They made traditional Chinese rice-puddings with the villagers by observing local customs and sent the CNY blessings of "annual rice-puddings coupling with prosperity" to the villagers.

"Postal Parcels for Mothers" (MPP) is a major charity program initiated by CWDF of All-China Women's Federation (ACWF) in 2012 and winner of the 8th China Charity Award, the highest charity award by the Chinese government. PepsiCo has provided various supports to this project since 2013, and integrated MPP project into its signature CNY BHH program to let more poor mothers enjoy a happy Chinese new year. In the last five years, PepsiCo donated tens of thousands of MPPs with total donation exceeding four million yuan ($585,138). BHH campaign, PepsiCo's signature CNY marketing program, has been running for six consecutive years, aiming to call on more people to be happiness messengers and be with their families and friends during CNY period.

"As our long-term strategic partner, PepsiCo has been providing great contributions to CWDF's 'Water Cellars for Mothers (MWC)' program since 2001. We hope that more companies follow PepsiCo with a high sense of social responsibility, actively engage in promoting China's sustainable development and public welfares, making contributions to the society while developing their own businesses," said Zhu.



Photo: Courtesy of PepsiCo

"Since 1981, PepsiCo has been actively fulfilling its commitment of 'In China, For China, and With China'. In this year's CNY MPP program, we are especially pleased to invite the 'National Sons' to send CNY blessings to poor mothers," said Yao. "We hope to encourage more young people to engage in the public welfare programs, extending happiness to millions of households."

"The living condition of these poor mothers is extremely hard, totally beyond my imagination. It is a rare opportunity for me to contribute my share of help and send happiness and care to these mothers in such special days as the new year," Zhang said. "Charity is quite simple and everybody can deliver happiness and warmth to those in need as long as one makes his/her efforts."

You is also very grateful to participate in PepsiCo's charity program to deliver warmth to more mothers in need.

This year, PepsiCo continues its partnership with Tencent Charity, by breaking the boundaries of offline campaign and broadening consumer's participation through expanding the "BHH - MPP" program from offline to online charity platforms to achieve greater impacts. Consumers can contribute to the Tencent CSR "Donation Through Walking" program and Tencent's special donation page, and these donations will all be granted to CWDF's MPP project, so as to help more poor mothers enjoy a happy CNY.



Photo: Courtesy of PepsiCo In the past six years, PepsiCo has been diving deep into the BHH program in multi-layers and multi-angles, and continuously enriching the meanings of "Happiness" and "Home" to spread the positive power of happiness. From the 2012 slogan of "coming back home is the happiest moment for your parents" to the 2013 slogan of "where there is love, there is home; where there is home, there is happiness", the theme of "love" and "home" has been running through the BHH program. The 2014 BHH campaign extended the concept of "home" from one's own family to the whole society. In 2015, the BHH program encouraged and gave consumers the chances to be their own directors and make their own BHH mini movies. In 2016, PepsiCo focused on carrying forward the traditional Chinese culture and paid tribute to the "Monkey King Spirit", injecting new meaning to the old tradition while enriching the connotation of family reunion and happy CNY.

In 2016 and 2017, PepsiCo also joined the "Happy CNY" program organized by the Ministry of Culture, further extending CNY blessings and happiness of family reunion to Chinese nationals around the world.