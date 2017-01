Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday sent a message of condolences to his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, over a cargo plane crash in Kyrgyzstan.On behalf of the Chinese government, Li mourned the dead and extended condolences to their families.A cargo plane owned by ACT Airlines of Turkey crashed Monday upon landing in foggy weather in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek. At least 37 people were killed, with the majority being local residents on the ground.