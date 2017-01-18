Xi's remarks on globalization at Davos "very positive": UN official

Lenni Montiel, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development, told Xinhua that Xi sent "a strong message" to the world by defending globalization and condemning protectionism in his speech delivered at the Davos World Economic Forum.



"The call and position are to ensure that we do not go back to protectionist policies," said Montiel.



"That (if going back to protectionism) will definitely affect the well-being of the population, and definitely affect the rate of economic growth," he said.



President Xi said Tuesday that globalization has powered worldwide growth and should not be blamed for the problems in the world.



"Fundamentally, this position of defending globalization has always been a consistent position of the United Nations," said Montiel, adding that it's "so important" and "so relevant" today.



Montiel highly commended Xi for his attending the Davos Forum, saying "it's very important for the rest of the world."



"The Chinese leader's going to Davos and having a clear position are very, very positive," said Montiel, who also attended the launch event of the UN annual economic report on world economic situation and prospects.



He told a press conference that in the United Nations, there has always been support for globalization, noting that "it has never been a question."



"In the same way, in the United Nations, there has always been attention and a very strong call to ensure economic policies address the needs of all members of the population," he said.

