Explosions hit two buses in Guangdong, injure six

Explosions hit two buses in Foshan, South China's Guangdong Province, leaving six injured on Wednesday.



One of the explosions started from the garbage can of a bus and rippled through the bus windows.



Police and ambulances rushed to the scene before a second bus was hit by another explosion about half an hour later at 4:14 pm.



Four people were injured in the first explosion and two in the second, said the government statement. All six have been hospitalized.



Both incidents took place in the same Nanhai district of Foshan, the Nanhai government's information office on its Sina Weibo account. It is not known if the two explosions were related.



"[I saw] a person wearing a mask and black clothing throw something into the bin when getting on the bus. People got off the bus after one station and then the bus exploded. All the tempered glass on the bus was broken," The Beijing News quoted a netizen as saying.



Police are carrying out security check on all buses in the city and trying to detain potential suspects.



Party and government officials from Foshan urged full efforts to investigate the explosion, as officials from the city's public security bureau quickly arrived at the scene to organize a follow-up investigation and hunt for suspects.



A primary investigation concluded one of the explosions was triggered by material in a trash bin, said the report.



Global Times



