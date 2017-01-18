US should bar Taiwan group from Trump inauguration: FM

The US should not allow a delegation from Taiwan to attend US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, China's foreign ministry said Wednesday, raising a new bone of contention in Beijing's relations with the incoming government.



Trump broke with decades of precedent last month by taking a congratulatory telephone call from Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen, and he has also said the one-China policy was up for negotiation, a position Beijing strongly rejected.



A Taiwan delegation, led by Yu Shyi-kun, former chairman of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party, which includes a security adviser and some lawmakers, will attend Friday's inauguration, Taiwan's "Foreign Ministry" said this week.



A spokesman for Tsai's office said no meetings were scheduled with the new Trump administration while the delegation was there for the event.



Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China was opposed to Taiwan sending people to the US by any excuses to "engage in activities to interfere in or damage China-US ties."



"We again urge the relevant side in the US not to allow the Taiwan authority to send a so-called delegation to the US to attend the presidential inauguration and not have any form of official contact with Taiwan," Hua told a regular news briefing.



"China's position has already accurately and unmistakably been given to the US administration and Trump's team."



China's ambassador to the US, Cui Tiankai, will attend the inauguration on its behalf, she added. Trump is to be sworn into office on Friday local time.



The administration of President Barack Obama has repeatedly reinforced the US commitment to the one-China policy, under which Washington acknowledges China's position of sovereignty over Taiwan.



