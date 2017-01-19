"Happy Chinese New Year" window display featured rooster in Chicago

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/19 9:10:28
A man walks by a window display featured rooster at Macy's in Chicago, the United States, Jan. 17, 2017. The Happy Chinese New Year window display in Chicago was co-organized by the Ministry of Culture of China and the Consulate General of China in Chicago. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

A man walks by a window display featured rooster at Macy's in Chicago, the United States, Jan. 17, 2017. The "Happy Chinese New Year" window display in Chicago was co-organized by the Ministry of Culture of China and the Consulate General of China in Chicago. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)


 
A woman poses for pictures in front of a window display featured rooster at Macy's in Chicago, the United States, Jan. 17, 2017. The Happy Chinese New Year window display in Chicago was co-organized by the Ministry of Culture of China and the Consulate General of China in Chicago. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

A woman poses for pictures in front of a window display featured rooster at Macy's in Chicago, the United States, Jan. 17, 2017. The "Happy Chinese New Year" window display in Chicago was co-organized by the Ministry of Culture of China and the Consulate General of China in Chicago. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)


 

Posted in: GALLERY
blog comments powered by Disqus