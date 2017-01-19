Black-necked cranes seen in Nianhu Lake wetland in SW China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/19 9:12:36
Black-necked cranes fly over the Nianhu Lake wetland of the black-necked crane state nature reserve in Huize County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 18, 2017. Black-necked cranes are world endangered animals. (Xinhua/Chen Haining)

Black-necked cranes fly over the Nianhu Lake wetland of the black-necked crane state nature reserve in Huize County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 18, 2017. Black-necked cranes are world endangered animals. (Xinhua/Chen Haining)

Black-necked cranes are seen in the Nianhu Lake wetland of the black-necked crane state nature reserve in Huize County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 18, 2017. Black-necked cranes are world endangered animals. (Xinhua/Chen Haining)

Black-necked cranes are seen in the Nianhu Lake wetland of the black-necked crane state nature reserve in Huize County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 18, 2017. Black-necked cranes are world endangered animals. (Xinhua/Chen Haining)

