Sea ice area rises in NE China's Liaodong Bay

A marine police patrol ship is seen in Liaodong Bay, northeast China, Jan. 18, 2017. According to North China Sea Marine Forecasting Center of State Oceanic Administration, sea ice area in Liaodong Bay has risen to 6,098 square kilometers, 19.93 percent of the Liaodong Bay area. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Fishing boats anchor along the coast in Wanghaizhai Village of Bayuquan District in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 17, 2017. According to North China Sea Marine Forecasting Center of State Oceanic Administration, sea ice area in Liaodong Bay in northeast China has risen to 6,098 square kilometers, 19.93 percent of the Liaodong Bay area. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Fishing boats anchor along the coast in Wanghaizhai Village of Bayuquan District in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 17, 2017. According to North China Sea Marine Forecasting Center of State Oceanic Administration, sea ice area in Liaodong Bay in northeast China has risen to 6,098 square kilometers, 19.93 percent of the Liaodong Bay area. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A marine police patrol ship is seen in Liaodong Bay, northeast China, Jan. 18, 2017. According to North China Sea Marine Forecasting Center of State Oceanic Administration, sea ice area in Liaodong Bay has risen to 6,098 square kilometers, 19.93 percent of the Liaodong Bay area. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Photo taken on Jan. 17, 2017 shows sea ice near Yueya bay of Bayuquan District in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province. According to North China Sea Marine Forecasting Center of State Oceanic Administration, sea ice area in Liaodong Bay in northeast China has risen to 6,098 square kilometers, 19.93 percent of the Liaodong Bay area. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A worker of North China Sea Marine Forecasting Center of State Oceanic Administration takes water sample of Liaodong Bay in northeast China, Jan. 18, 2017. According to the marine forecasting center, sea ice area in Liaodong Bay in northeast China has risen to 6,098 square kilometers, 19.93 percent of the Liaodong Bay area. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A worker of North China Sea Marine Forecasting Center of State Oceanic Administration measures temperature of water sample on a marine police patrol ship, Jan. 18, 2017. According to the marine forecasting center, sea ice area in Liaodong Bay in northeast China has risen to 6,098 square kilometers, 19.93 percent of the Liaodong Bay area. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)