Spring Festival dolls designed as wechat expression package

A designer of Spring Festival dolls draws dynamic figure in Tianjin, north China, Jan. 18, 2017. As China's Spring Festival is coming, a comic team from Tianjin pushed out series comic works taking Spring Festival dolls as protagonists for the production of wechat expression package, clay sculpture and relevant derivatives. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Photo taken on Jan. 18, 2017 shows a wechat expression package of Spring Festival dolls in Tianjin, north China. As China's Spring Festival is coming, a comic team from Tianjin pushed out series comic works taking Spring Festival dolls as protagonists for the production of wechat expression package, clay sculpture and relevant derivatives. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

A comic artist draws drafts for comic works in Tianjin, north China, Jan. 18, 2017. As China's Spring Festival is coming, a comic team from Tianjin pushed out series comic works taking Spring Festival dolls as protagonists for the production of wechat expression package, clay sculpture and relevant derivatives. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Scriptwriters of Spring Festival dolls show a lantern-shaped toy in Tianjin, north China, Jan. 18, 2017. As China's Spring Festival is coming, a comic team from Tianjin pushed out series comic works taking Spring Festival dolls as protagonists for the production of wechat expression package, clay sculpture and relevant derivatives. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

A style designer of Spring Festival dolls, produces clay sculpture figures in Tianjin, north China, Jan. 18, 2017. As China's Spring Festival is coming, a comic team from Tianjin pushed out series comic works taking Spring Festival dolls as protagonists for the production of wechat expression package, clay sculpture and relevant derivatives. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

A comic artist draws drafts for comic works in Tianjin, north China, Jan. 18, 2017. As China's Spring Festival is coming, a comic team from Tianjin pushed out series comic works taking Spring Festival dolls as protagonists for the production of wechat expression package, clay sculpture and relevant derivatives. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)