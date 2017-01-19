First Nepalese currency printed by Chinese company successfully delivered

The first batch of Nepal's 1,000-rupee notes, printed by a Chinese company, was delivered from Nanchang, Jiangxi province on Jan. 16, marking a new achievement for China's banknote printing, CCTV News reported.



The notes were printed by China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation (CBPM), a Chinese state-owned company under the direct leadership of the People's Bank of China. The 28.4 billion Nepalese rupees, packed in green boxes, were safely transported to Nepal from Nanchang.



CBPM earned the contract to print 200 million 1,000-rupee notes in August 2016. It took only five months for the company to deliver the first batch of notes.



Li Zheng, general manager of Nanchang Banknote Printing Company, a branch of CBPM, pointed out that the whole printing process is localized, including materials and technology. The notes were printed in the same workshop as Chinese RMB are produced.



One thousand is the largest denomination of notes issued by Nepal's Central Bank. The printing of the notes requires precise anti-counterfeiting and design technology, while their successful delivery indicated China's high standards for banknote printing and minting.

