Canada returns two 200 million-year-old marine fossils smuggled from China

Two marine fossils dating to the Triassic period more than 200 million years ago have been returned to China. The significant heritage objects being returned are a 220-million year old Saurichthys fish fossil from China’s Guizhou province, an early Ichthyosaur fossil, likely dating to the early Triassic period (252–247 million years ago) originating from China, and a pair of carved wooden roof supports from southwestern China. These objects were illegally exported from China and were detained in Canada by the Canada Border Services Agency and the RCMP. China claimed these objects as their cultural property and requested their return. (Photo/Agencies)

