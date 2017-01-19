Migrant workers ride motrocycles home for Spring Festival in S China

Migrant workers queue to have their motrocycles filled up for free at a gas station in Shunde, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2017. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, which falls on Jan. 28 this year, is known as the world's biggest migration, with millions of migrant workers travelling vast distances for family reunions. Some of them do it by motorcycle, often riding for days. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)