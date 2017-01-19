Migrant workers ride motrocycles home for Spring Festival in S China
Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/19 10:34:59
Migrant worker Chen Yifeng (1st L) and his wife Xu Lining (2nd L) drink hot ginger tea at a service point in Shunde, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2017. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, which falls on Jan. 28 this year, is known as the world's biggest migration, with millions of migrant workers travelling vast distances for family reunions. Some of them do it by motorcycle, often riding for days. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
A migrant worker eats soup at a gas station in Shunde, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2017. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, which falls on Jan. 28 this year, is known as the world's biggest migration, with millions of migrant workers travelling vast distances for family reunions. Some of them do it by motorcycle, often riding for days. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
A migrant worker wearing rain boots rides a motorcycle in Shunde, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2017. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, which falls on Jan. 28 this year, is known as the world's biggest migration, with millions of migrant workers travelling vast distances for family reunions. Some of them do it by motorcycle, often riding for days. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
A migrant worker has his motorcycle filled up at a gas station for free in Shunde, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2017. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, which falls on Jan. 28 this year, is known as the world's biggest migration, with millions of migrant workers traveling vast distances for family reunions. Some of them do it by motorcycle, often riding for days. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Migrant workers queue to have their motrocycles filled up for free at a gas station in Shunde, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2017. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, which falls on Jan. 28 this year, is known as the world's biggest migration, with millions of migrant workers travelling vast distances for family reunions. Some of them do it by motorcycle, often riding for days. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Migrant workers queue to have their motrocycles filled up for free at a gas station in Shunde, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2017. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, which falls on Jan. 28 this year, is known as the world's biggest migration, with millions of migrant workers travelling vast distances for family reunions. Some of them do it by motorcycle, often riding for days. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
A girl puts on her helmet before taking her parents' motorcycle at a gas station in Shunde, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2017. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, which falls on Jan. 28 this year, is known as the world's biggest migration, with millions of migrant workers travelling vast distances for family reunions. Some of them do it by motorcycle, often riding for days. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Migrant workers queue to have their motrocycles filled up for free at a gas station in Shunde, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2017. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, which falls on Jan. 28 this year, is known as the world's biggest migration, with millions of migrant workers travelling vast distances for family reunions. Some of them do it by motorcycle, often riding for days. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Migrant workers queue to have their motrocycles filled up for free at a gas station in Shunde, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2017. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, which falls on Jan. 28 this year, is known as the world's biggest migration, with millions of migrant workers travelling vast distances for family reunions. Some of them do it by motorcycle, often riding for days. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
A migrant worker wears his wrapped shoes with plastic bags for damp proof at a gas station in Shunde, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2017. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, which falls on Jan. 28 this year, is known as the world's biggest migration, with millions of migrant workers travelling vast distances for family reunions. Some of them do it by motorcycle, often riding for days. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei) 10