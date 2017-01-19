Peng Liyuan awarded for outstanding work as WHO goodwill ambassador

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and World Health Organization (WHO) goodwill ambassador for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, speaks during a ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2017. At the invitation of WHO Director-General Margaret Chan and UNAIDS Executive Director Michel Sidibe, Peng Liyuan on Wednesday attended the ceremony hosted by the WHO to renew its appointment of her as goodwill ambassador for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS and to present her awards for her outstanding work. Peng was first appointed this role in 2011. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Peng Liyuan (C), wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and World Health Organization (WHO) goodwill ambassador for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, receives a trophy for her outstanding work in HIV/AIDS prevention from UNAIDS Executive Director Michel Sidibe (R), as WHO Director-General Margaret Chan applauds during a ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2017. At the invitation of Margaret Chan and Michel Sidibe, Peng Liyuan on Wednesday attended the ceremony hosted by the WHO to renew its appointment of her as goodwill ambassador for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS and to present her awards for her outstanding work. Peng was first appointed this role in 2011. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Peng Liyuan (C), wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and World Health Organization (WHO) goodwill ambassador for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, receives the certificate for her outstanding work in HIV/AIDS prevention from UNAIDS Executive Director Michel Sidibe (R), as WHO Director-General Margaret Chan looks on during a ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2017. At the invitation of Margaret Chan and Michel Sidibe, Peng Liyuan on Wednesday attended the ceremony hosted by the WHO to renew its appointment of her as goodwill ambassador for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS and to present her awards for her outstanding work. Peng was first appointed this role in 2011. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Peng Liyuan (C), wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and World Health Organization (WHO) goodwill ambassador for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, receives the reappointment certificate for WHO goodwill ambassador for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS from WHO Director-General Margaret Chan (L), as UNAIDS Executive Director Michel Sidibe smiles during a ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2017. At the invitation of Margaret Chan and Michel Sidibe, Peng Liyuan on Wednesday attended the ceremony hosted by the WHO to renew its appointment of her as goodwill ambassador for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS and to present her awards for her outstanding work. Peng was first appointed this role in 2011. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Peng Liyuan (1st R), wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and World Health Organization (WHO) goodwill ambassador for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, speaks during a ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2017. At the invitation of WHO Director-General Margaret Chan and UNAIDS Executive Director Michel Sidibe, Peng Liyuan on Wednesday attended the ceremony hosted by the WHO to renew its appointment of her as goodwill ambassador for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS and to present her awards for her outstanding work. Peng was first appointed this role in 2011. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)



Peng Liyuan (C), wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and World Health Organization (WHO) goodwill ambassador for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, receives a WHO medal of honor from WHO Director-General Margaret Chan (L), as UNAIDS Executive Director Michel Sidibe smiles during a ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2017. At the invitation of Margaret Chan and Michel Sidibe, Peng Liyuan on Wednesday attended the ceremony hosted by the WHO to renew its appointment of her as goodwill ambassador for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS and to present her awards for her outstanding work. Peng was first appointed this role in 2011. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

China’s First Lady Peng Liyuan attends a promotional activity on November 30, 2016, a day before World AIDS Day 2016, in Beijing to help raise awareness of HIV/AIDS in China. File photo: CFP







Chinese President Xi Jinping's wife Peng Liyuan (2nd L), as World Health Organization Goodwill Ambassador for Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS and at the invitation of UN chief Ban Ki-moon, attends the opening ceremony of a high-level meeting of the "Every Woman Every Child" global movement in New York, the United States, September 26, 2015. File photo: Xinhua







Chinese President Xi Jinping's wife Peng Liyuan and spouses of leaders attending G20 summit participate in a campus event promoting the prevention of AIDS in Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province on September 5, 2016. File photo: Xinhua







China’s first lady, Peng Liyuan, attends the Updated Global Strategy for Women’s, Children’s and Adolescent’s Health on September 26, 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. File photo: IC



Bill Gates, co-chair and trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, accompanies Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan in her visit to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center on September in Seattle, Washington state. File photo: CFP







Peng Liyuan (R, Front), wife of Chinese President , visits the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle on September 23, 2015. File photo: Xinhua



China's first lady, Peng Liyuan, also as WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, attended a program for the 26th World AIDS Day on November 30, 2013. The World AIDS Day is observed on Dec 1, and this year's theme is "getting to zero". China focuses on the theme "Together against Aids, Together for responsibilities and future". File photo: Guangming Online



China's first lady, Peng Liyuan, also as WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, attended a program for the 26th World AIDS Day on November 30, 2013. The World AIDS Day is observed on Dec 1, and this year's theme is "getting to zero". China focuses on the theme "Together against Aids, Together for responsibilities and future". File photo: GMW.cn

China's first lady, Peng Liyuan, also as WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, attended a program for the 26th World AIDS Day on November 30, 2013. The World AIDS Day is observed on Dec 1, and this year's theme is "getting to zero". China focuses on the theme "Together against Aids, Together for responsibilities and future". File photo: Guangming Online

China's first lady, Peng Liyuan, also as WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, attended a program for the 26th World AIDS Day on November 30, 2013. The World AIDS Day is observed on Dec 1, and this year's theme is "getting to zero". China focuses on the theme "Together against Aids, Together for responsibilities and future". File photo: Guangming Online

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, claps hands with a child during her visit to the association for children with intellectual disability of Trinidad and Tobago, in Port of Spain June 1, 2013. Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan are here on a state visit to the Caribbean country. File photo: Xinhua



Peng Liyuan (1st R), wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, accompanied by Mexico's first lady Angelica Rivera, hugs a child patient during her visit to Federico Gomez Children's Hospital, in Mexico City, Mexico, June 4, 2013. File photo: Xinhua/Rao Aimin

Peng Liyuan, a World Health Organization ambassador for the fight against AIDS and a publicity representative of the health ministry’s AIDS control campaign, poses for pictures with teenagers participating in a charitable film on World AIDS Day on December 1, 2012. File photo: Xinhua