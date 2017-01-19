Int'l friends experience Spring Festival Fair

Up to 50 international people from 19 countries visit an indoor fair which storesgoods for the Spring Festival, the Chinese New Year.The fair is beingheld in downtown Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province on Jan. 18, 2017. Northeast China strongly preservesthe cultures and traditions ofthe Spring Festival. [Photo by Chen Boyuan / China.org.cn]

