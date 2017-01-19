MOFCOM warns economic strife between China, US would be damaging after Trump takes office

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/1/19





An economic confrontation between China and the US would hurt both countries due to their interconnected interests, a Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) spokesperson said on Thursday morning.The comment comes after growing concern in global market about a possible trade war between the two countries after US President-elected Donald Trump takes office on Friday. Trump had said during his campaign that he would impose tariffs of up to 45 percent on Chinese imports. He also vowed to bring US factories back home and create more job opportunities.At a press conference on Thursday, MOFCOM spokesperson Sun Jiwen reiterated that economic cooperation between China and the US benefits both countries. "We believe that two countries can solve their trade problems through dialogue and cooperation," Sun said.Sun noted that the Chinese government is willing to work with the Trump administration to boost the healthy and sound development of economic relationship between China and the US.Trade between the two countries reached $516.9 billion in 2016, Sun said, noting that the figure was 211 times larger than the bilateral trade volume in 1979, which was $2.5 billion.Investment between the two counties has also expanded rapidly. As of the end of 2016, it has accumulated to over $170 billion, according to MOFCOM.Bilateral trade and investment has helped the US economy, Sun said, citing a report by the US-China Business Council and the University of Oxford.In 2015, China's trade and economic activities in the US created about 2.6 million jobs there and contributed $216 billion to the US economy, or about 1.2 percent of the GDP, according to the report.In addition, goods imported from China have reduced consumer product prices in the US by 1 percent to 1.5 percent. In 2015, the average income of a typical US family was $56,500, and Chinese imports are calculated to have helped the average US family save $850 a year, Sun noted.