China sees record high outbound cruise passengers in 2016

The number of outbound cruise passengers in China topped 2 million for the first time in 2016, according to a report by China Cruise & Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA) Thursday.



A total of 2.12 million Chinese holiday-makers departed from China's 10 major port cities, including Tianjin, Dalian, Yantai, Shanghai, Guanghzou and Haikou, to travel overseas last year, up 91 percent year on year.



In the meantime, the number of overseas cruise tourists visiting the 10 Chinese ports rose 8 percent to 138,715 in 2016.



Shanghai, Tianjin and Guanghzou were the top three ports to welcome passengers last year, taking up 65 percent, 16.3 percent and 7.2 percent of total inbound and outbound travelers respectively, according to the report.



China has become the world's eighth biggest cruise market, with domestic tourists planning more diverse travel experiences in recent years.



"Amid the burgeoning cruise industry, issues such as poor service should also be highlighted," said Zheng Weihang, executive vice chairman and secretary general of CCYIA. "China will make more efforts in enhancing the manufacturing of cruise liners and improving the capacity and efficiency of its ports."

