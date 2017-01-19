7 miners trapped by landslide in Peru

At least seven miners are trapped in a tunnel covered by a landslide in Peru's southern region of Arequipa, authorities said on Wednesday.



The mine, located in the province of Caraveli, is about 200 meters deep, said Jorge Martinez, head of Peru's Seventh Firefighter Command.



At least three of the miners were still alive, although their exact condition remains unclear, said firefighters who arrived at the scene.



Rescue equipment including a submersible motor pump has been deployed to begin clearing away the debris which stretches some 50 meters.



President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski wrote on Twitter that all rescue teams were coordinating efforts under the guidance of Minister of Energy and Mines Vladimir Bustinza.



It was unclear who owned the mine where those trapped were working.



Peru has been hit by torrential rains of late, triggering landslides, especially in Caraveli Province.

