Capital outflow pressure eases in 2016: SAFE

Domestic banks' net foreign exchange sales shrank in 2016 as capital outflows eased, data from China's currency regulator showed on Thursday.



The pace of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes will hinge on new US administration's policies, Wang Chunying, spokesperson of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), said at a press conference in Beijing.



Banks' net sales of foreign exchange fell to $337.7 billion in 2016, down from $465.9 billion in 2015, according to SAFE.



Last year, cross-border capital outflow pressure eased, said Wang.



Despite the economic slowdown, China remains an attractive destination in the global capital market, she said. Reforms such as the opening of the interbank bond market to overseas investors have helped draw more investment into the country.



In 2016, China's foreign exchange settlement deficit peaked in the first quarter at $124.8 billion. The deficit resulted from large outflows of capital following the US Federal Reserve's interest rate hike in December 2015, its first since 2006.



When asked how a faster pace of US rate hikes might affect capital outflows from China, Wang questioned whether the Fed would actually carry out its plan to raise rates multiple times in 2017.

