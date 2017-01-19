Japan's ANA aircraft overshoots runway in N. Japan

Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) plane skidded off the runway on Thursday, after landing at Sapporo Chitose airport in northern Japan.



The aircraft of ANA Flight 1831, which was bound for Sapporo Chitose from Akita with 25 persons onboard including passengers and crew, "approached runway end as the aircraft could not fully make a turn after landing at Sapporo Chitose airport" at 11:56 a.m. (02:56 GMT) on Thursday, said ANA in a release on its official website.



The plane ran into accumulated snow around the runway, according to the airport.



So far there were no casualties in the accident, according to the captain pilot of the flight.



"The aircraft is currently remained on the tarmac and off board of passengers on this flight is delayed," said the airline.



Some flights to/from Sapporo Chitose airport, located in Hokkaido's capital Sapporo, have been cancelled and bid delayed due to runway closure at the airport, said ANA.



This winter, the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido has been hit by its heaviest snowfall in about 50 years.

