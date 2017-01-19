Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"After our relationship ended, Jiang asked me to return the money she lent me."So said a man surnamed Li who was sued in the Fangshan District People's Court by a woman surnamed Jiang. Jiang and Li got to know each other through a dating website and started a romantic relationship. During the process, Li borrowed about 700,000 yuan ($102,160) from Jiang. Jiang later became pregnant, and Li asked her to have an abortion, arguing that the time was not right. Then, another woman who claimed to be Li's girlfriend called Jiang and told her that Li was married and that she, too, was pregnant. Suspecting that Li duped her, Jiang sued him. According to Li, before the lawsuit was filed, he and Jiang had reached an agreement in which he paid her 700,000 yuan to end the entanglement between them. But the court deemed that the agreement did not include compensation for the hurt caused to Jiang's body and mental health. The court ruled that Li apologize to Jiang and compensate her an additional 102,290 yuan. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)