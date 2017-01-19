Adventures ahoy!

I'm leaving on a jet plane; don't know when I'll be back again. Well, actually, I will be back promptly after my paid leave ends. Almost everyone in China is getting ready to travel for Chinese New Year.



While some may find this prospect an exciting adventure, the journey is not always the fun sing-a-long road trip you see in the movies.



That is exactly why you must be prepared for long lines, tedious layovers and flights that go on forever. In my experience, it is always best to have a backup plan for your back up plan when it comes to keeping yourself comfortable and entertained while traveling.



Some must-haves when traveling are items that provide you with the utmost comfort and ease of mobility.



Spring for that rotating wheel luggage, bring your neck pillow and sleeping mask, wear comfortable slip-on shoes and stretchy clothes. It is not a fashion show out there, so get cozy and hunker down for the long and dusty trail home.



No matter what mode of transportation you choose, entertainment is key. For those of you taking international flights, there will be some onboard entertainment, but they have a tendency not to start up until you are up in the air. When you are on a bus or a train, you are not so lucky. Load up on your favorite books, magazines or puzzles to help you get through some of that downtime.



Since there is no controlling the lights, pack a small flashlight or book light so that you can continue even when it is time for lights out.



When I am on a long ride, I also like to use my laptop or phone to watch movies or shows I have downloaded. Unfortunately, on most traveling vessels there is not much in the way of outlets, so make sure you stock up on at least one or two backup chargers. It's no fun having your movie suddenly stop at the most heart-pounding scene and replaced with a low-battery indicator.



Finally, stock up on snacks! Even though some modes of travel have food cars or snacks for sale, they are usually overpriced and, well, gross! Load up with some of your favorite treats and drinks to keep you hydrated and snack-happy the entire trip.



I always say it is better to have more than you need than to want something and not have it.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.