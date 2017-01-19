Sugar sculptures made during skill demonstration for food in Shanghai

Liu Fuhuan makes a sugar sculpture during a skill demonstration of the food sector in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 18, 2017. Liu Fuhuan, Chen Hao and two others will take part in the China qualification contest for the representative of China in June 2017 to attend the world skill competition, to be held in Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates in October 2017. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Chen Hao makes a sugar sculpture during a skill demonstration of the food sector in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 18, 2017. Chen Hao, Liu Fuhuan and two others will take part in the China qualification contest for the representative of China in June 2017 to attend the world skill competition, to be held in Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates in October 2017. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

