China calls for calm resolve in Gambia crisis

Barrow to take oath in neighboring country

China on Thursday called for a "cool-headed" resolution to the political crisis in Gambia, after last-minute talks to, cease-fire, resolve a dispute over a transfer of power fell through on Wednesday. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying urged calm.



"We urge relevant parties to stay cool-headed, attach importance to the interests of the people and the country, appropriately resolve the political crisis through dialogue and political consultations and maintain peace and stability," she told a daily news briefing.



Given the complex situation following Gambia's general election and the possible security risks of rising emergencies, Gambia has declared a 90-day long state of emergency starting from January 7.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry and the Chinese Embassy in Gambia have warned Chinese citizens against traveling to Gambia in the near future.



Gambia's President-elect Adama Barrow will be sworn in at the Gambian embassy in neighboring Senegal on Thursday, officials said, as West African troops prepared to back him in a showdown with a defiant incumbent Yahya Jammeh.



The ceremony could trigger a military push into Gambia by West Africa's ECOWAS bloc, which has said it is ready to remove Jammeh by force if he refuses to yield to Barrow, winner of the presidential election in December.



Jammeh, in power since a 1994 coup, initially conceded to Barrow before he then back-tracked, saying the vote was flawed and there had to be a re-run. Overnight talks to convince him to stand down failed.



"We have confirmation. It is very important to us that he will be sworn in today. Then we can make arrangements for him to go back to Gambia," said Isatou Toure, a senior Barrow aide.



The ceremony is due to take place in the Gambian embassy in Dakar, Senegal, at 1600 GMT in a tiny room that officials said can only seat about 20 people. Giant screens outside will broadcast the event live.



There was a heavy security presence at the embassy on Thursday afternoon. Embassy staff climbed onto the roof to replace the faded Gambian flag with a new one.



It was not clear how Barrow will travel to Gambia.



The capital, Banjul, was largely quiet on Thursday. There were several military checkpoints in town and police circulated in trucks. Shops, market stalls and banks remained closed.





