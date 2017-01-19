Fortress Washington girds for potential anti-Trump protests

Washington will turn into a virtual fortress ahead of Donald Trump
's presidential inauguration on Friday, as the US capital braces for more than a quarter-million protesters expected during the Republican's swearing-in.
Police have forecast that some 900,000 people, both supporters and opponents, will flood Washington for the inauguration ceremony, which includes the swearing-in on the steps of the US Capitol and a parade to the White House along streets thronged with onlookers.
Many of those attending will be protesters irate about the New York real-estate developer's demeaning comments about women, immigrants and Muslims, a vow to repeal the sweeping healthcare reform law known as "Obamacare" and plans to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.
About 28,000 security personnel, kilometers of fencing, roadblocks, street barricades and dump trucks laden with sand will be part of the security cordon clamped around eight square kilometers of central Washington.
About 30 groups that organizers claim will draw about 270,000 protesters or Trump backers have received permits for rallies or marches before, during and after the swearing-in. More protests are expected without permits.