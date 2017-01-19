NATO sees sharp rise in ‘state-backed’ cyber attacks

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that the alliance is coming under an increasing number of state-sponsored cyber attacks, as he called on the bloc to boost its online defence capabilities.



"According to our latest evaluations, there was a monthly average of 500 threatening cyber attacks last year against NATO infrastructure that required intensive intervention from our experts," he said.



"That's an increase of 60 percent compared to 2015. Most of these attacks did not stem from private individuals but were sponsored by national institutions of other countries," he added.



Voicing deep concerns about the development, Stoltenberg said cyber defence will play a key role at the next NATO summit.



"We must boost our capabilities in this area," he said, warning that attackers can "damage the defence readiness of NATO and hinder the work of our armed troops."



"All military activities are now based today on data transmission. If that fails to work, it can cause serious damage," he said.





