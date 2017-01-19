GS silence Thunder

Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors dunks against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday in Oakland. Photo: CFP

Kevin Durant took it to his former team on Wednesday, erupting for 40 points to propel the Golden State Warriors to a 121-100 NBA triumph over the Oklahoma City Thunder.Durant, who scored 39 points in the ­Warriors' 26-point win over the Thunder in November, was brutally efficient, connecting on 13 of his 16 shots from the field, including five of seven from three-point range.He had 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks to help the Warriors withstand Thunder guard Russell Westbrook's 21st ­triple-double of the season.Durant downplayed the significance of facing his former team."It's good to see everybody," he said, "but once the ball tips, you're just playing. Simple as that."But Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he wasn't surprised the matchup brought out the best in Durant."Every player in the NBA wants to play well against his old team," Kerr said. "For most guys, you feel that little extra juice. I think it's even more so with KD because of his history with that franchise ... for sure he's motivated and it's a big deal."The gloss of Westbrook's 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists was somewhat dimmed by his 10 turnovers.In Houston, James Harden scored 38 points with eight assists and six rebounds to lead the Rockets to a 111-92 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.One night after Harden's 40-point triple-­double was insufficient to lift the Rockets over the lowly Miami Heat, Houston schooled the Bucks with a fourth-quarter shooting clinic.Houston broke open a tight game with four straight three-pointers in the final ­period.Rockets reserve guard Eric Gordon scored 25 points, draining seven three-pointers as the Rockets, who had lost three of their past four, improved to 17-4 at home this season.Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points with 11 rebounds, six assists and three blocked shots for the Bucks.The Philadelphia 76ers' resurgence continued with a 94-89 victory over the Toronto Raptors.Cameroonian center Joel Embiid scored 26 points and T.J. McConnell added four key points in a late 7-0 scoring run that helped Philadelphia end a 14-game losing streak to the Raptors.Ersan Ilyasova added 18 points for the Sixers, who hadn't beaten the Raptors since January 18, 2013.