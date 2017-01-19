Tevez touches down in Shanghai

Argentine might be last big-name signing for some time

Argentine striker Carlos Tevez arrived Thursday to a rousing welcome from hundreds of fans in Shanghai, where he will join local side Shenhua in a deal that reportedly makes him the world's top-earning soccer player.



Tevez, 32, is the highest-profile foreign player lured to China's free-spending domestic leagues in a recent gold rush that has triggered a backlash from Chinese authorities worried that clubs were recklessly overspending on foreign stars.



Police at Shanghai's main international airport bundled the smiling Tevez through a crowd of blue-clad Shenhua fans who thronged the ­arrival hall, bursting into chants of "Carlos! ­Carlos!" when he emerged. He was whisked away without making any comment.



Tevez's arrival from Argentine club Boca Juniors comes two weeks after that of Brazilian star Oscar, who joined crosstown rivals SIPG under a 60 million euro ($63 million) deal from Chelsea that smashed the Asian transfer fee record.



Tevez, a goal-scoring dynamo throughout his career for such heavyweights as Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus, came on a relatively paltry transfer fee of 10.5 million euros, according to deal-tracking website transfermarkt.com.



But Argentine media said he will make around 38 million ­euros per year under his two-year Chinese contract, out-earning even megastars like compatriot Lionel Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.



Tevez and Oscar joined a slew of record-breaking ­transfers to the Chinese ­Super League over the past year, which also brought in Brazilians Hulk, Alex Teixeira, and Ramires, and Colombia's Jackson Martinez.



But Tevez may be the last big-name import for some time.



On January 6, the sports ministry warned it would take action against teams that spend "irrationally," expressing fears that clubs could become insolvent. The lavish sums have also spurred calls for money to be instead channeled toward raising the disappointing level of Chinese soccer.





