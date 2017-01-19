Xi offers ‘Chinese solutions’ for world economy

A man walks past a banner in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday. Photo: IC





In his first overseas trip of the year that included a state visit to Switzerland and speeches at the World Economic Forum and the United Nations, Chinese President Xi Jinping set a course for the troubled world economy that has been plagued by sluggish recovery and clouded by a wave of anti-globalization. However, experts warned that difficulties and resistance will not disappear.



In his speeches, Xi mounted a staunch defense of globalization and issued a stark warning against a potential trade war, striking a vastly different tone from the anti-globalization sentiment championed by free trade-bashing US President-elect Donald Trump and Brexit forces in the UK.



"Many problems that are plaguing the world were not created by economic globalization," Xi told political and business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, in an apparent rebuttal to anti-globalization rhetoric in the US and some European countries. Economic globalization is a natural result of social and production advancement that cannot be ignored, he added.



The president further warned against a potential trade war, the possibility of which has increased since Trump's victory in the US presidential election amid his continued threats to take protectionist action against major trading partners, including China. "No one will emerge as a winner from fighting a trade war," Xi said.



But "we should also recognize that economic globalization is a double-edged sword," Xi added, noting that problems include slow growth and conflicts in growth and distribution, and capital and labor.



He also said that anti-globalization sentiments reflect shortcomings in globalization and should be taken seriously.



The right course to deal with these problems is not by running away from them, but "fully using all opportunities and jointly deal with all the challenges," Xi argued.



Business reassurances



The speech in Davos was mainly aimed at reassuring business leaders who have grown wary of the anti-globalizations rhetoric by throwing China's full support behind free trade at a time of rising uncertainties, said Chen Fengying, an expert at the Institute of World Economics Studies under the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations.



"There is a lot of unease in the world, especially, among the business community, given all these doubts about globalization and China's role," Chen told the Global Times, adding that Xi's speech should leave no doubt about China's position as a leader in free trade and offer some reassurances to the businesses community.



President Xi offered "Chinese solutions" for the global economy by encouraging innovation, connectivity, fairness and inclusiveness in dealing with global challenges.



"That's very exciting and inspiring," Gao Jifan, chairman and CEO of Changzhou Trina Solar Ltd, said in a note to the Global Times.



"It was a very encouraging speech," Nariman Behravesh, chief economist at HIS Markit, said in a note sent to the Global Times. "President Xi gave a very rigorous and articulate defense of globalization."



More importantly, Behravesh said, Xi made commitments for opening up the Chinese market to more imports and foreign direct investment, and making sure that China's exchange rate policy didn't destabilize the global economy.



At the speech in Davos, Xi reiterated China's commitment to continue its reform and opening up, saying China's door will "always" be open to the world, while urging other countries to open their doors for Chinese investors.



In a further display of China's commitment to globalization, Xi reiterated China's resolution in building partnerships and supporting multilateralism in a speech at the United Nations in Geneva on Thursday.



However, the "Chinese solution" to protect globalization will likely face challenges posed by the US under Trump, who will be sworn in as president on Friday, experts noted.



"Anti-globalization voices won't suddenly disappear, and to a extent, they have just started, with Trump soon to be the US president," Chen said.