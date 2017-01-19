Aircraft crashes in Quanzhou: report

An aircraft reportedly crashed in Quanzhou, East China’s Fujian Province on Thursday night.



Explosions were heard around 7 pm in Zhuwei village, Quangang district, a witness told Beijing Youth Daily. The witness said the scene had been cordoned off when he got there and he saw smoke billowing from the area.



The witness said the plane crashed into an area of old houses where not many people live. Reports indicated that the aircraft is a helicopter.



The publicity department of the district government said they are waiting for more information to be revealed by military authorities.



There are so far no reports of casualties, either on the ground or from the aircraft.













