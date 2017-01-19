Russia ready for Euros

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said Thursday he had no security fears as Russia's second biggest city Saint Petersburg unveiled its Euro 2020 host city logo.



Saint Petersburg is one of 13 European cities that will stage matches for the continental tournament with the logo representing the city's iconic Palatial Bridge and the championship trophy.



"I'm sure that Saint Petersburg will be a great organizer," said Slovenian Ceferin.



The city's futuristic 67,800 seater arena - which was finished last month - will stage three group matches and a quarterfinal. The semifinals and the final of the 2020 European championship will take place at Wembley stadium in London, England.

