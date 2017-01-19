China-US economic conflict ‘will be harmful’

An economic confrontation between China and the US would hurt both countries due to their interconnected interests, an official from the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Thursday.



The comments came amid growing concern in global markets about a possible trade war between the two countries after US President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Friday.



Trump said during his campaign that he would impose tariffs of up to 45 percent on Chinese imports. He also vowed to bring US factories back home and create more job opportunities.



At a press conference on Thursday, MOFCOM spokesperson Sun Jiwen reiterated that economic cooperation between China and the US benefits both countries.



"We believe that the two countries can solve their trade problems through dialogue and cooperation," Sun said.



Sun said that the Chinese government is willing to work with the Trump administration to boost the healthy and sound development of the economic relationship between China and the US.



"It's hard to predict whether Trump will translate his campaign rhetoric into policies and launch a trade war against China," said Li Jian, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation under the MOFCOM, told the Global Times Thursday.



"But initiating a trade war will only make both countries suffer," as the world's two largest economies depend heavily on each other and their economic structures are complementary, Li said.



For example, China has been importing a large amount of agriculture products and core components from the US, while exporting consumer products like garments and bags to the US, Li said.



He said both countries have benefited from this pattern of trade specialization.



Sun noted that bilateral trade and investment has actually helped the US economy.



In 2015, China's trade and economic activities in the US created about 2.6 million jobs there and contributed $216 billion to the US economy, or about 1.2 percent of its GDP, according to the report, Sun said, citing a report by the US-China Business Council and the University of Oxford.



In addition, goods imported from China have reduced consumer product prices in the US by 1 percent to 1.5 percent. In 2015, the average income of a typical US family was $56,500, and Chinese imports are calculated to have helped the average US family save $850 a year, Sun noted.



Besides, a large number of US multinational companies have manufacturing bases in China and they export finished products to the US. If Trump imposed higher tariffs, it would also hit those US companies, according to Li.