Alibaba agrees to long-term partnership with IOC

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and China's Internet giant Alibaba Group Holding on Thursday jointly announced a long-term partnership through 2028.
Joining The Olympic Partner (TOP) worldwide sponsorship program, Alibaba will become the official "Cloud Services" and "E-Commerce Platform Services" partner, as well as a founding partner of the Olympic Channel.
The partnership was announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos
, Switzerland, with IOC President Thomas Bach, Alibaba Group Founder and Executive Chairman Jack Ma Yun and CEO Daniel Zhang.
"Alibaba's partnership with the IOC is built on a foundation of shared values and a common vision for connecting the world and enriching people's lives," said Ma, according to a statement Alibaba sent to the Global Times on Thursday.
Through this partnership, Alibaba will contribute to cloud computing infrastructure and cloud services to help the Olympic Games operate more efficiently, including supporting big data analytics requirements, according to the IOC website.
The Chinese company will also try to set up a global e-commerce platform for Olympic stakeholders to engage and connect with fans seeking official Olympic licensed products manufactured by the Olympic parties' official licensees, and selected sports products, on a worldwide basis, the IOC said.
Before Alibaba signed the partnership, there were 12 TOP sponsors, which are representative enterprises of countries and regions across the globe, such as the US-based Coca Cola and South Korea-based Samsung Group.