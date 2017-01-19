Jesus transfer completed

Brazilian starlet Gabriel Jesus has formally completed his move to Manchester City from Palmeiras, the Premier League club announced Thursday.



City agreed to sign Jesus on a five-year contract in August, but the 19-year-old was immediately loaned back to Palmeiras until the end of the Brazilian season in December.



With City having now completed his registration, he could make his debut for Pep Guardiola's side in Saturday's home game with high-flying Tottenham Hotspur.



Jesus is one of the most highly rated youngsters and is reported to have cost City an initial fee of 27 million pounds ($33.3 million).





