US announces ruling on Chinese steel

The US Commerce Department announced Wednesday that it had made a final decision involving dumping and subsidies of some imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.



The department said that it has set a dumping margin of 68.27 percent for Chinese companies as well as a 251 percent countervailing duty, according to the report.



On the basis of the final ruling, the US Commerce Department will inform US Customs to collect cash deposits on the Chinese imports, the Xinhua said.



Imports of CTL plate from China were about $70.30 million in 2015.



Under relevant procedures, the final decision to levy an anti-dumping tariff will require a ruling from the US International Trade Commission, which will decide in March, the report said.





