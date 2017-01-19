Djokovic suffers huge shock at Open

Novak Djokovic's gaze drops to the court during his second-round loss to Denis Istomin at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Thursday. Photo: IC

Novak Djokovic suffered arguably the biggest defeat of his career when he crashed out of the Australian Open to 117th-ranked Uzbek Denis Istomin on Thursday, extending his mystifying slump in form.With Istomin inspired, the defending champion sent down 72 unforced errors as he lost 7-6 (10/8), 5-7, 2-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 in the second round to end his bid for a record seventh title at Melbourne Park.Later, Rafael Nadal beat Marcos Baghdatis and in the women's draw, Serena Williams ousted Lucie Safarova 6-3, 6-4. But third seed Agnieszka Radwanska was a major casualty when she lost 6-3, 6-2 to Croatian veteran Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.It is more than a decade since Djokovic made such an early exit from the Australian Open, and he hasn't lost in the second round of any Grand Slam since Wimbledon in 2008.Djokovic had only been defeated by a player outside the top 100 once in the past seven years, when he went down to 145-ranked Juan Martin del Potro at the Rio Olympic Games.The stunning result blows the men's competition wide open as the six-time champion was widely expected to reach the January 29 final, where he was ­seeded to meet five-time runner-up Andy Murray.It also raises fresh questions for the world No.2, who has been in a funk since completing a career Grand Slam and winning his 12th major title at last year's French Open."It's one of these days when you don't feel that great on the court, don't have much rhythm, and the player you're playing against is feeling the ball very well," he shrugged. "That's sport."While Djokovic was rocked by the defeat, there was joy for Istomin, who is coached by his mother and has never got beyond the third round in 11 visits to Melbourne Park."I feel sorry for Novak, I was playing so good today," he said. "I surprised myself also."One beneficiary of Istomin's win could be world No.3 Milos Raonic, who was seeded to meet Djokovic in the semifinals.Despite suffering from flu, the ­Canadian strode into the third round with a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) demolition of Gilles Muller and will next play France's Gilles Simon.Grigor Dimitrov, a winner this month in Sydney, beat South Korea's Chung Hye-on in four sets to go into a testing clash with Frenchman Richard Gasquet.Nadal, attempting to improve on an injury-riddled 2016, swamped former finalist Baghdatis 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 and next plays top-rated German teen Alexander Zverev.Radwanska was the strong favorite against Lucic-Baroni, 34, but the Pole's famous shot-making deserted her as she succumbed to her earliest exit since 2009.Second-seeded Williams, seeking a record 23rd major title, will face fellow American Nicole Gibbs in the third round after her high-level victory over Safarova.