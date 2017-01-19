Williams powers on with ‘Being Serena’ in mind

Serena Williams said simply being herself was the key to sweeping past Lucie Safarova and into the Australian Open third round on Thursday, as she kept her Grand Slam record bid firmly on track.



The powerhouse American, chasing her 23rd major title and seventh in Melbourne, was in the zone to win 6-3, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena, just hours after fellow second seed Novak Djokovic was sensationally knocked out of the men's draw.



The world No.2 next faces fellow American Nicole Gibbs, with a potential quarterfinal encounter with in-form Briton Johanna Konta or sixth seed Dominika Cibulkova looming.



As well as a seventh Australian title, Williams is chasing an Open-era record 23rd Grand Slam trophy and she wasn't about to lose to Safarova, whom she had beaten in all nine of their previous encounters.



The most recent was the 2015 French Open final.



"That was a great performance. I played well. She's a former top-10 player. She's not someone you see in a second-round match. She never gives up," she said. "So I knew that I wanted to jump out in the lead. I knew that I wanted to just be Serena. That's what I'm good at doing, is being Serena. That's what I wanted to do."



Asked what "Being Serena" entailed, she replied, "It's being a champion, but not only by the way I play, but the things I do off the court as well.



"I know that being Serena on the court is in a way being calm, which is in my name, but always having that fire as well."





