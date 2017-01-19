King Louis

Then Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal waves to the crowd after their UEFA Champions League group match against VfL Wolfsburg in Manchester, England on September 30, 2015. Photo: CFP

It's been a strange old week for Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal. The Dutch manager was first thought to have hung up his clipboard after telling De Telegraaf newspaper in his native Netherlands, "I don't believe I will return to work," with family reasons being cited for his retirement. But no sooner than the story had made its way around the world came the twist from Louis himself. "I am not retiring," he announced to the Catalan radio station Cadena Ser and that his future "depends on offers." Apparently, LVG has already been offered an end to what he has termed his sabbatical. Inevitably, there were big-money deals on the table from sides in the Chinese Super League, with The Telegraph suggesting that one of those would have been worth 44 million pounds ($54 million) over three seasons. Van Gaal also revealed that he recently snubbed a job offer from Valencia, when the Spanish strugglers parted ways with Cesare Prandelli at the turn of the year. None of those jobs appear to have interested Van Gaal, who has said that the Valencia role came too soon as he enjoys a 12-month sabbatical, but the indications are that he will return to the dugout in due course. He didn't deem that the role as head coach of the Belgium national team was too soon when he applied for it in September, just four months after his dismissal from Manchester United. The Belgian FA decided against Van Gaal, apparently because of an "exhausting" initial interview where he outset his philosophy, instead opting for former Everton boss Roberto Martinez.



Much to prove







Aside from his brief flirtation with his Belgian neighbors, anyone who has tracked Van Gaal's coaching career will be of the opinion that it is unlikely the 65-year-old is done with the game. He still has too much to prove and he won't want to go out with the booing of Manchester United fans ringing in his ears.



That was a low point in a storied career and a low point for the fans of an equal storied soccer club. Van Gaal had just seen his Manchester United side come from behind to triumph over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final - the club's first major trophy since the Ferguson era ended - but rather than being greeted with cheers as he walked the famous Wembley steps to collect the trophy, the Dutchman was treated to jeers by a very vocal minority. The club didn't handle the matter well, either. Speculation in the immediate aftermath of the game that Van Gaal would no longer be at the helm became fact in the following days. All in all, it was a rather undignified end for a dignified man, with only Van Gaal coming out of it with any credit.



As a manager and as a man, Van Gaal has the forthrightness so often found in the Dutch. He knows his own mind - the constant talk of his "philosophy" while at Old Trafford was proof enough of this, but the glittering career also speaks volumes - and he has had success through his methods.



That success started at Ajax in the 1990s, when the former PE teacher took over the Amsterdam giants from Leo Beenhakker, after serving as his assistant. It wasn't immediate - the fans at what was the De Meer Stadium back then had to wait three years for the first Eredivisie title of the Van Gaal era - but then the floodgates opened. Ajax won the league title for three seasons in a row from 1993-94 and won the 1995 Champions League to cap off a season where the team had gone unbeaten in the league and on the continent. By the time Van Gaal had seen out his contract in 1997, he had a reputation as a serial winner who did it by trusting in youth and playing attacking soccer. A move to Barcelona beckoned, where he took over from Bobby Robson, and it was here that Van Gaal's other reputation began. There was success at the Catalan side - he led them to La Liga titles in his first two seasons and the Copa del Rey - but he was no friend of the media while in Spain and he went toe-to-toe with Rivaldo, dropping the Brazilian to the bench in 1999 to prove exactly who was in charge. No matter that Rivaldo was the world player of the year at the time and had been integral to the previous two league titles.



Forceful personality



It was this side of Van Gaal that he has become best known for. Clashing with players and the media was regular from his time in Barcelona onwards, with Rivaldo not even the first in a long line that includes Hristo Stoichkov, Robin van Persie, Franck Ribery, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Lucio, Mark van Bommel, Luca Toni and Victor Valdes.. More often than not, it was the manager that came out on top. This desire to come out on top is something that he proved time and again with his career choices. He went from Barcelona to the Netherlands national team, where he failed to qualify for the World Cup in 2002. Tellingly, Van Gaal returned to the role in 2012 and took his nation to third place in the 2014 World Cup. Just like he returned to Barcelona in 2002 and how he returned to Ajax in 2004 - before leaving after falling out with Ronald Koeman. What did he do after leaving Ajax that second time? He went to unfashionable AZ Alkmaar and got them to perform well above expectations, even winning the title in 2008-09.



Proving a point is the Van Gaal MO and he surely still has a point to prove. He may have won everywhere he has managed - Bayern Munich and Manchester United included - but there are too many dissenting voices. There is only room for one voice and that, unquestionably, belongs to Van Gaal. We'll hear it again and on his terms. The question is where and when?