Schneiderlin’s composed transfer conduct is example to fellow professionals

Morgan Schneiderlin is no longer a Manchester United player, having moved down the East Lancs Road to Everton in a deal starting at 22 million pounds ($27 million) for the Old Trafford side, and it's a good bit of business for all involved.



United have recouped almost all of the 27 million pounds they shelled out to Southampton for the midfielder's services back in the summer of 2015. They have also sold a squad member that only played 11 minutes of Premier League soccer under Jose Mourinho this season, without one appearance in a match-day squad since the middle of November.



From Everton's point of view, they have picked up a French international player with Premier League pedigree at a time when their best midfielder, ­Idrissa Gueye, could be away for up to a month depending on Senegal's fortunes at the Africa Cup of Nations. More importantly, Schneiderlin reunites with Ronald Koeman, the manager who arguably coached him at the peak of his performances for Southampton.



But none of this is why the transfer stands out. It's the fact that no one has had a bad word to say about each ­other throughout the whole thing - even ­after the deal has gone through, both Schneiderlin and Mourinho have nothing but kind words for one another. It's all been very amicable in comparison to what is going on elsewhere. Mourinho explained why Schneiderlin was not playing - which he accepted - and then the French midfielder explained why he wanted to leave Old Trafford, which his manager accepted. And now he is at Everton.



Now, this could all be nonsense. The truth could be refusing to play, tantrums in training and trying to leak ­stories to the press, but that seems ­pretty unlikely given the blanket coverage ­given to English soccer. Apparently, there are players that can still behave like professionals - even when things aren't going their way.



There are a couple more of them at Old Trafford, at least for the time being. Bastian Schweinsteiger is one. Originally frozen out under Mourinho, he has returned to the fold but a move would make sense for both parties. Regardless, the German is the picture of towing the Manchester United party line at all times.



Even Memphis Depay - a player whose attitude was questioned in his first season at the club and who hit the headlines for the wrong reasons - has kept his head down despite not needing to put on his kit since ­November. It looks like the Dutchman will soon be a Lyon player, but United are said to have included a buyback clause. You wouldn't do that if he had behaved like Dmitri Payet.



Moves don't always work out and the grass may be greener elsewhere, but there's a way to go about leaving. Feigning injuries and refusing to play are not that way, and in this week of wantaway players trying to force through a move, it's nice to see that counterpoint.



The author is a Shanghai-based freelance writer. jmawhite@gmail.com

