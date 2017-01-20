How will Sino-US relations evolve under Trump?

Editor's Note:



President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration will take place at the US Capitol this Friday. Trump's provocative remarks on China's trade, the Taiwan question and the South China Sea situation have sparked a public uproar earlier. How will the Sino-US relationship develop after Trump takes office? Will conflicts outweigh cooperation? Will Trump turn his oral provocations into reality? How should China react to Trump? The Global Times has talked with three experts on the issue.

Lin Hongyu, Dean of the Department of International Politics, University of International Relations



Trump is known for his isolationist tendency and he becoming president reflects that anti-globalization sentiments are gaining popularity in the US. However, China, as an emerging power, is a beneficiary of and thus one of the most important supporters of globalization. From this perspective, China and the US may see an unharmonious relationship in the long term.



As president-elect, Trump has criticized China's monetary policy on Twitter. He pledged on his campaign trail to label China as a "currency manipulator" and impose tariffs up to 40 percent on imports. Trade frictions between Beijing and Washington may intensify in the future, and Trump is likely to turn his rhetoric into reality after taking office. A trade war may break out between China and the US under Trump.



There are a number of tough challenges facing the Sino-US political and security relationship as well. Trump is highly likely to use the Taiwan question, the South China Sea disputes, North Korea's nuclear crisis and the Diaoyu Islands issue as bargaining chips in negotiations with China. However, as Trump becomes familiar with international politics, the Sino-US relationship may gradually return to the way it has been.



Trump has no political or diplomatic experiences, and how he will handle major power relations, especially Washington's relations with Beijing, is unpredictable. It may take a while for China to find the appropriate way to deal with Trump. The Chinese side should make our bottom line clear to Trump, who should beware that the White House cannot afford to pay the price for provoking China's core national interests.

Wu Xinbo, Director of the Center for American Studies, Fudan University



With Donald Trump taking office, China is sure to see some frictions with the US. Trump will turn the heat on China over trade issues to fulfill his campaign promises. In addition, Trump will pressure China to open its market for more investments.



China is well-prepared for the incoming US president, who is not a man that plays by the rules. If Trump is to provoke China on economic and trade issues in the future, China is sure to fight back.



When handling Sino-US relations, Trump should pay attention to three aspects. First, he must be cautious and prudent in approaching the bilateral relationship. Sino-US relations are very complex and involve a wide range of aspects. Nothing should disturb the stability of the relations.



Second, in addressing core issues in bilateral relations, Trump's stance on certain issues should align with China's. For example, the Taiwan question should not be used as a bargaining chip for commercial benefits. If the one-China policy were to be challenged, the stability of Sino-US relations would be weakened.



Third, the two countries should settle their differences through dialogue. Owing to domestic political needs, Trump is likely to take measures such as anti-dumping and anti-subsidy for resolving trade issues. But the US and China ought to hold discussions and avoid armed confrontations.

Diao Daming, a research fellow at the Institute of American Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences



After Donald Trump's inauguration as the new president on Friday, the world will see uncertainty and unpredictability in international affairs including Sino-US relations.



Trump's public speeches, tweets on social media and his cabinet picks have indicated there will likely be greater challenges facing China and the US.



In the past months, Trump and his team have provoked Beijing over the Taiwan question, South China Sea disputes and other sensitive issues in order to seek China's compromise in trade. This transactional diplomacy will affect the healthy development of Sino-US relations.



Trump and his team should be reminded not to challenge other countries' core interests and diplomatic bottom lines. It is best for Washington to learn what China's bottom lines are and the way to create peace and stability with China and the world.



Only through a sound and positive cooperation between the two countries can it be possible to "Make America great again."