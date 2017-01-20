An open letter to President-elect Donald Trump

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT









Shortly you will be sworn in and will officially become the new US president. Please accept sincere congratulations from a humble Chinese citizen.



As you may have seen, since you won the election, special attention has been paid Sino-US relations. Many people have initiated confrontational discussions, and I too have some opinions that I'd like to share with you.



Despite the rising tensions between our two nations, I tend to believe both my government and your newly-formed government are on the same page in regards to three crucial aspects.



The first is about the yuan exchange rate. In the whole of 2016, only you and the People's Daily voiced that the Chinese yuan was undervalued, and that it should not be depreciating but, on the contrary, needed to further appreciate.



The second lies in domestic reforms, as both of our governments have shown strong intentions to push for and deepen domestic reforms with both wisdom and courage.



The third aspect is that both nations have repeatedly stressed people's well-being and consider this issue the ultimate goal.



These shared views point in the same direction at the governmental level and lay a foundation for both of our government operations. Now that we know both countries are striving to better serve the public, let's take a look at whether people from both countries hold a similar consensus for bilateral cooperation?



American citizens are probably concerned over two questions. The first: whether China respects the US. I'm sure it's a positive answer, as the global status your nation has gained was established on effort over time. In particular, after World War II, the US' economic, political and military strengths reflected the country's long and profound credit building. Additionally, its long-term contributions to global governance is also well worth respect from China. In recent years the China-proposed idea of "creating a community of shared future" has also placed the Sino-US relations to a significant status, through which China expects to open up a channel for dialogue between developing countries and developed ones so as to bring each other closer and lay a sturdy foundation for the new order in global governance.



The second question: whether your nation's problems were caused by China. I certainly disagree that China has been the cause of all the problems in the US now. It doesn't make sense to simply attribute a nation's difficulties to another nation. As for your concerns over unemployment, statistics have told us that unemployment isn't due to insufficient job positions at home but because of structural unemployment.



Similarly, Chinese people have their doubts as well.



Chinese people may ask whether the US now deserves the same respect compared to the past. Current sluggish international trade can largely be attributed to trade protectionism. And your country, a nation that has long pioneered trade and economic liberalism, now advocates protectionism. Available statistics have shown that 636 trade protective measures were adopted by the US between November 2008 and May 2016, a number and a pace far exceeding the rest of member countries in the Group of 20.



If the current systems, that your country has believed in and pushed for, are torn apart simply because of the US' pursuit of temporary benefits, it seems your country has underestimated its contributions and the respect of other nations.



Furthermore, Chinese people would also like to know whether your nation is supportive of a stronger China, as Chinese people are hoping for an amicable bilateral relation no matter what the US' status is. In recent years trade frictions against us have emerged and your country's attitude toward Chinese investment has prompted doubts among Chinese enterprises. Many Chinese cannot help but have their doubts especially when the US has stressed its lead in global prosperity.



We're currently in a special era that perhaps marks a turning point in human history. Past international orders and ideological paradigms are at risk of getting pulverized and various uncertainties have emerged. No one knows what's going to happen tomorrow.



This past year has spotlighted two topical issues that merit deliberation: a flurry of so-called black swan events and Google's AlphaGo computer. I feel like these presage future trends. Your win is a victory that's knocked down arrogant and narrow-minded elitism. That signaled the end of an era, but, whether you would be able to open a new chapter depends upon your capability to avoid the elitist trap. I reckon we should both think it over and stay away from it.



The success of AlphaGo that pit artificial intelligence (AI) against humanity's best Go masters also indicates the arrival of a new era. AI and the Internet of Things are going to completely change the way people live. The flow of information will become flatter and more de-centralized, and the technological revolution will surely remove barriers. Isolationism and protectionism will only turn out to be a stain on our history. You and your cabinet picks all wish to change history. There's no better way to make that happen than building a fast and convenient bridge to connect the present and the future.



Mr. President-elect, I believe both of our countries need to understand each other more and foster better bilateral relations. I understand that you have vowed to remain "unpredictable," of which the Chinese people are inclined to see as your negotiation skill. In our culture, sincerity is the most valued quality, much more important than negotiation skills. I'm convinced that prioritizing sincerity will help make America great again and enhance Sino-US relations.

Yours Sincerely,

Wan Zhe



The author is chief economist with China National Gold Group Corporation and a member of the Academic Committee of the Pangoal Institution. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn