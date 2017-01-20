Structural reforms needed for globalization

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT







Globalization suffered a setback in the past year. The UK's vote to exit the EU endangers European integration, while US President-elect Donald Trump's protectionist rhetoric casts a shadow on the outlook of world trade. There are growing worries that the world may be losing one of its most robust growth engines.



China has been a long-time advocate of globalization. Chinese President Xi Jinping, the first Chinese head of state to attend the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, "on Tuesday laid out his plan to lead global efforts in charting the course of economic globalization, and called on the international community to face up to the problems caused by globalization instead of dodging them," according to the Xinhua News Agency.



For a long time, the consensus has been that globalization makes all countries better off. In recent decades, the international community has strived to push ahead globalization. A suite of regional trade agreements have fostered regional economic cooperation and integration. Even more - like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership in Asia - are under negotiation. On top of that, the WTO has regulated world trade rules, supervised trade practices and promoted cooperation among its 164 members.



Developed countries have been a long-time driver in globalization. What they are looking for range from raw materials and cheaper labor to potential markets around the world.



Developing countries also benefit from globalization. Exports to developed economies are the main GDP growth driver in many developing economies, while foreign direct investment meets their thirst for capital. In China, opening up the economy has been one of the two legs of the government's development strategy since the end of the 1970s, the other is domestic market reform. The two legs have laid a strong foundation for China's rapid growth in the past three decades.



Globalization can improve economies of scale and increase competition among firms. That makes production more efficient. Globalization also breaks down borders and opens up the whole world to people, which spurs innovation, the sole driver to long-term growth.



Against the backdrop, the current setback to globalization is quite frustrating. The US' new administration may renegotiate trade agreements with other countries, making them more favorable for the US, a move that could pose a serious challenge to world trade rules and hurt bilateral trade between the US and its major trading partners including China and Mexico. In Europe, Brexit is a reversal to the integration process in the post-WWII era. It's argued that the refugee crisis and income inequality are the main culprits of the rise of anti-globalization. These explanations are true, but only partially.



The ultimate reason still lies in the economy. The 2008 economic crisis, one of the longest and severest in history, has lasted more than 8 years and there is no sign the crisis will end anytime soon. That calls into question the world's growth model that worked for decades. Can the global economy return to the growth track?



That is a difficult question to answer, considering the structural problems embedded in the global economy. In developed economies, there is a severe macro-imbalance arising from over-consumption. Indeed, many countries have high debt, a hurdle for recovery. In developing economies, over-reliance on exports and investment depresses domestic demand and distorts the economy and many countries continued to postpone crucial market reform. The causes of the crisis are still obstacles to global recovery.



Policy response to the crisis has mainly focused on fiscal stimulus and monetary easing. These polices helped prevent things from getting worse, but were not sufficient to pull the global economy out of the crisis. In the past years, limited wage growth and rapidly rising housing prices weighed on the well-being of the middle class. The income gap between rich and non-rich people has widened, adding to social unrest.



A lack of structural reform prolonged the crisis and aggravated the consequence. A growing number of people believe that globalization benefits big corporations and rich people, but is irrelevant or even adverse to the middle class.



Global leaders are at a crossroad. They can either cater to populist votes, giving up the road that can lead to a prosperous world or they can stand up to anti-globalization and take effective measures to bring the world back to growth. They should gear up to push globalization ahead - free trade agreements under negotiations should be accelerated. Of the utmost importance, they should take bold reforms to tackle structural problems, which can boost growth potential and rejuvenate the global economy to overcome the crisis.



The G20 last September in Hangzhou reiterated that "the essential role of structural reforms in boosting productivity and potential output, as well as promoting innovative growth" and delivered the Enhanced Structural Reform Agenda. That is a strong commitment towards reform from the global leadership. The Hangzhou Summit provides a blueprint that global communities can use to implement key reforms. That will reinforce confidence in people and bring hope back - the best answer to anti-globalization.



The author is a Bloomberg Asia economist. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn