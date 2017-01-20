First China-Britain freight train reaches London

A freight train from Yiwu City in east China's Zhejiang Province, arrives in Barking, east London, Britain, on Jan. 18, 2017. After its 18-day journey, the first freight train from China to Britain arrived in London on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

After its 18-day journey, the first freight train from China to Britain arrived in London on Wednesday.The train departed east China's Yiwu city in Zhejiang province and traveled some 12,000 km before reaching Barking in East London. During its journey, the train passed through Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Poland, Germany, Belgium and France.The cargo on board the train includes various small commodities, such as household items, clothes and bags.London is the 15th city in Europe added to the China-Europe freight train services.The train service is expected to boost the China-Britain trade ties, strengthen connectivity with western Europe, while better serving China's Belt and Road Initiative, the China Railway Corporation said.