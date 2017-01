Icefall scenery at Guanmen mountain scenic spot in NE China

A tourist poses for photos in front of the icefall landscape at Guanmen mountain scenic spot in Benxi, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 19, 2017. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

Photo taken on Jan. 19, 2017 shows icefall scenery at Guanmen mountain scenic spot in Benxi, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

Photo taken on Jan. 19, 2017 shows icefall scenery at Guanmen mountain scenic spot in Benxi, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

Photo taken on Jan. 19, 2017 shows icefall scenery at Guanmen mountain scenic spot in Benxi, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

Photo taken on Jan. 19, 2017 shows icefall scenery at Guanmen mountain scenic spot in Benxi, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)