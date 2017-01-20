US presidential inauguration ceremony to be held on Jan. 20
Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/20 9:40:17
A police officer stands guard near Trump Tower in New York, the United States, on Jan. 19, 2017. US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration will be held in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
A media crew member rests outside Trump Tower in New York, the United States, on Jan. 19, 2017. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration will be held in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
Workers set up fences one day before US presidential inauguration ceremony in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 19, 2017. Some 28,000 in personnel are expected to be deployed here for the US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, according to local media's report. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
Police block a street one day before US presidential inauguration ceremony in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 19, 2017. Some 28,000 in personnel are expected to be deployed here for the US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, according to local media's report. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
Police officers stand guard near Capitol Hill one day before US presidential inauguration ceremony in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 19, 2017. Some 28,000 in personnel are expected to be deployed here for the US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, according to local media's report. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
Pedestrians walk through fences near Capitol Hill one day before US presidential inauguration ceremony in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 19, 2017. Some 28,000 in personnel are expected to be deployed here for the US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, according to local media's report. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
Police officers stand guard one day before US presidential inauguration ceremony in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 19, 2017. Some 28,000 in personnel are expected to be deployed here for the US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, according to local media's report. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
Police officers stand guard at the entrance of Trump Tower in New York, the United States, on Jan. 19, 2017. US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration will be held in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
A policeman conducts security check near Trump Tower in New York, the United States, on Jan. 19, 2017. US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration will be held in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
