Cave dwelling library opens to public for free in central China's village
Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/20 9:43:33
Tourists read books at a cave dwelling library in Mogou Village of Mengzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 19, 2017. The cave dwelling library, covering an area of about 4,000 square meters, comprises more than 50,000 volumes. It is opened to the public for free. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
